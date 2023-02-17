Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Sells $157,745.00 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

NVT stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $65,666,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2,296.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 647,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 620,155 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 600,250 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,665,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 535,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.