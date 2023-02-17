Insider Selling: M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

M/I Homes Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MHO traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. 162,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,342. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

About M/I Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after buying an additional 287,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 477.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 218,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 447.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 48.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 148,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 41.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

