Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) insider Anthony Gaeta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,469.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Gaeta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Anthony Gaeta sold 18,719 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $131,781.76.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $129.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 345,512 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,555,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 58,961 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DXLG shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Destination XL Group Company Profile



Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

See Also

