Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells 2,548 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ho sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $76,694.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,546,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Carole Ho sold 818 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $24,376.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $46,968.48.

On Monday, January 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,459 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $41,552.32.

On Friday, January 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,451 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $41,600.17.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2,132,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 130,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

