Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells 2,548 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ho sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $76,694.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,546,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, Carole Ho sold 818 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $24,376.40.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $46,968.48.
- On Monday, January 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,459 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $41,552.32.
- On Friday, January 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,451 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $41,600.17.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of DNLI opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $39.43.
DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
