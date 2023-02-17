Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
CRL traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.00. The stock had a trading volume of 484,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,911. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.
Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
Featured Articles
