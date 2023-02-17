Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.00. The stock had a trading volume of 484,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,911. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.