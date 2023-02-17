Insider Selling: ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Insider Sells $36,640.59 in Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ChampionX Stock Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 207,976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.