Insider Selling: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) EVP Sells 9,790 Shares of Stock

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 321,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 99.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

