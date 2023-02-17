Insider Buying: Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX:SVY) Insider Acquires 175,000 Shares of Stock

Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX:SVY – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Murphy bought 175,000 shares of Stavely Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$50,750.00 ($35,243.06).

Stavely Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Stavely Minerals Company Profile

Stavely Minerals Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Stavely project covering an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers located west of Melbourne; the Ararat project that covers an area of approximately 26 square kilometers situated in western margin of the Stawell-Bendigo zone; and the Yarram Park project located in western Victoria.

