Insider Buying: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,379,950.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 530,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $1,379,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,099,833 shares in the company, valued at $28,859,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Park West Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 407,874 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $942,188.94.

On Friday, January 20th, Park West Asset Management Llc bought 474,220 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,166,581.20.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

PRCH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

