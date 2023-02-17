Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 8,360 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 611.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter worth about $1,883,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period.

