INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Update

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 987,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

INMB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 36,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,270. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. INmune Bio has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of INmune Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in INmune Bio by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

