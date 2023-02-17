InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of InMode in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the healthcare company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for InMode’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InMode’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

InMode Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $39.69 on Friday. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,814,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of InMode by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,396,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

