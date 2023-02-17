ING Groep NV Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,577 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $5,243,367 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

