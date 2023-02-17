ING Groep NV Takes $6.64 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.07% of The Carlyle Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Insider Activity

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.8 %

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at $34,935,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $435,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,194,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,133,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,935,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CG opened at $34.81 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.