ING Groep NV Sells 966 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

CTAS stock opened at $441.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.16. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

