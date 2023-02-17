ING Groep NV Sells 7,721 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.36 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

