ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,076 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,079,000 after acquiring an additional 262,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.