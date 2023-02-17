ING Groep NV Has $12.79 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,679 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

