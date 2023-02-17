ING Groep NV Has $10.69 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

SYK stock opened at $263.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

