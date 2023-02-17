Information Services (TSE:ISV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.84

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.84 and traded as low as C$22.45. Information Services shares last traded at C$22.45, with a volume of 66,285 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36. The firm has a market cap of C$395.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.84.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

