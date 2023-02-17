Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,269,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,395 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of Infinera worth $54,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth about $55,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 17.8% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Infinera stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

