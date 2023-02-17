Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($41.40) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($21.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

