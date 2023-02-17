indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.80. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 621,895 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,342 shares of company stock worth $863,350. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

