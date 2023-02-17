indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INDI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.
indie Semiconductor Stock Performance
indie Semiconductor stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $9.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,434,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,197.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,342 shares of company stock worth $863,350. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.
