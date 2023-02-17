indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,470,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 13,260,000 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

In other news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $166,394.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $166,394.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,342 shares of company stock valued at $863,350 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,585 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,293 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,130,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised indie Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

