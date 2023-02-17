Incline Global Management LLC Purchases 40,616 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Incline Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,616 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 5.6% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 118.8% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,766,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,119,000 after buying an additional 1,502,190 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $7,316,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. 5,110,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,230,011. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

