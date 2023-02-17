Incline Global Management LLC Purchases 13,379 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Incline Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 2.8% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.73. 166,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 266.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

