Incline Global Management LLC Has $20.60 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Incline Global Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,408 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 5.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

FISV stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.35. 674,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

