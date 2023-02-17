Inchcape (LON:INCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($12.56) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of LON:INCH opened at GBX 926.50 ($11.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 877.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 812.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1,413.85. Inchcape has a 52 week low of GBX 615 ($7.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 940.50 ($11.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

