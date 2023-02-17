Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Price Target Cut to GBX 120

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

LON IHR opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.97. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 90.76 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of £420.17 million, a PE ratio of 845.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Impact Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a GBX 1.64 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

