ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Short Interest Update

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 22,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days. Approximately 29.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 3,596,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

