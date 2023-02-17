Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Up 10.1%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Immune Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

