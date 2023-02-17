immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Update

immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

IMTXW remained flat at $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. immatics biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in immatics biotechnologies by 3,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 754,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 732,354 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in immatics biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in immatics biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in immatics biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

