iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 414,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,453. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About iHeartMedia

IHRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

