IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on IGM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
IGM Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
IGM opened at C$42.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$33.45 and a 12 month high of C$46.29.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
