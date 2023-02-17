IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IGIFF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $31.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $36.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

