IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IGIFF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
IGM Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $31.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $36.46.
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.