iExec RLC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.04 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $2.01 or 0.00008463 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $162.91 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.14269758 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $14,876,623.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

