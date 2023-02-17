Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Position Raised by Invenire Partners LP

Invenire Partners LP grew its holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Identiv makes up 3.1% of Invenire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Invenire Partners LP owned about 0.71% of Identiv worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 412.5% in the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Identiv by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,925 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 116.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 122,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Stock Performance

Shares of INVE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Identiv Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVE. B. Riley lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

