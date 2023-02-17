IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.
IDACORP Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of IDA traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 60,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,738. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
IDACORP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.
Institutional Trading of IDACORP
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
About IDACORP
IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDACORP (IDA)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.