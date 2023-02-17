IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

IDACORP Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IDA traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 60,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,738. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5,338.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 591,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80,688 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

