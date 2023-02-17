ICON Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. ICON has a total market cap of $230.69 million and approximately $14.83 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 947,179,193 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 947,161,155.7834684 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23280629 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $16,957,991.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.