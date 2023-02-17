ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ICL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

ICL Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ICL Group has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Barclays PLC raised its position in ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 1,482.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

