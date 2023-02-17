ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,860,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 24,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

ICICI Bank stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,983. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

About ICICI Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 35,740 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 183,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 145,204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 98,301 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.