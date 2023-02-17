iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iBio by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iBio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iBio by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities cut iBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

iBio Trading Up 97.3 %

iBio Company Profile

iBio stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 79,938,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,542. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

(Get Rating)

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

