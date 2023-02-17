i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.13 million, a PE ratio of -38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $85.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.79 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,628,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 813,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,804,000 after purchasing an additional 163,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 674,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

