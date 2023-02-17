I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Update

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

I-Mab Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IMAB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.53. 159,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,961. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

