HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in HyreCar by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,676,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in HyreCar by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 131,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter worth $466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 1,458.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 322,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

HyreCar ( NASDAQ:HYRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 1,016.64% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a car-sharing marketplace. It also offers the renting of vehicle and other vehicle rental related services. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

