Hxro (HXRO) Price Tops $0.13

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Hxro token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $54.55 million and approximately $64,749.49 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

