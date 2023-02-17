Hunter C. Smith Sells 702 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 702 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $18,862.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,239.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $25.78 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,924 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,159,000 after purchasing an additional 662,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

