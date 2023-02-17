Hunter C. Smith Sells 702 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 702 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $18,862.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,239.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ RYTM opened at $25.78 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RYTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
