Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 27,815 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,815 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.40% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $103,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $225.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

