Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 111,978 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 111,978 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.46% of LKQ worth $58,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LKQ Stock Performance

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

